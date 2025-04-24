Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.96% of Howard Hughes worth $191,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $87.77.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
