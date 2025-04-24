First Trust Advisors LP Has $41.41 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $41,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 474,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,189,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,735,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.