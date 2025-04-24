First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 45,538 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of FirstEnergy worth $42,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 361.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,546,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

