Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Valmont Industries worth $42,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE VMI opened at $286.98 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.00. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

