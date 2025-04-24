First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,824 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Pegasystems worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after buying an additional 1,546,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 798,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,542,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,505,000 after purchasing an additional 561,807 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Pegasystems Trading Up 28.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $88.55 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $155,006.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,237.35. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,043.58. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,291 shares of company stock worth $8,289,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

