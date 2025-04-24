First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.44% of J&J Snack Foods worth $43,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.53. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.48.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.