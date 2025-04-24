Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 11,848.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,623,000 after buying an additional 2,816,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,676,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avnet by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 151,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

