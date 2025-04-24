First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $48,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

