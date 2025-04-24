Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 138,542.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $482.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $319,146.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,255.50. This represents a 18.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $220,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,460.40. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,426. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

