Sen. John Boozman Buys Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL). In a filing disclosed on April 20th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock on March 5th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Boozman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $319,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.