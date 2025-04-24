Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $176.88 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $831.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.