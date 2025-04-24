Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $596.05 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $592.04 and its 200-day moving average is $615.98.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Intuit by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.