Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/1/2025.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $176.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $831.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.