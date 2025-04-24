ESAB (ESAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect ESAB to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $633.66 million for the quarter. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.250 EPS.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect ESAB to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. ESAB has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

