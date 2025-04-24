Zeta Global (ZETA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter.

Zeta Global Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

