American Well (AMWL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($3.09) per share and revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter. American Well has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.27. American Well had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.22. American Well has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $42,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,382.40. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,219 shares of company stock worth $46,454. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

