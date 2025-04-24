Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

