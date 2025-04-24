Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BASE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Couchbase by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $856.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,259.10. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $266,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,080.55. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,400 shares of company stock worth $975,265 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

