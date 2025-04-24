Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $139,000 Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 277.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

