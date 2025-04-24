Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Retirement Solution LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,446 shares in the company, valued at $499,629. This represents a 6.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

