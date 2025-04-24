Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,766 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE:QBTS opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.88. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

