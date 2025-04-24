Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE RYAM opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $288.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.