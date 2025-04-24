Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,215 Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 277,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 217,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 332.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 106,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Claros Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 115,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $366,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,289.39. This trade represents a 4.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 24,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMTG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $334.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.