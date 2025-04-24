Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insider Activity

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $67,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $61,934.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,529 shares of company stock valued at $619,167. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

