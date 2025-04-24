Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $60,000 Position in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

ioneer Stock Performance

IONR opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. ioneer Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

ioneer Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

