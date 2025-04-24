Townsquare Capital LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 26.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William A. Ford purchased 15,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. This represents a 3.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

WEST opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.47. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

