Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $661.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $197,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,164,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,080,494.28. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,222.20. This trade represents a 52.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,086 and have sold 47,119 shares valued at $845,651. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Donegal Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DGICA

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.