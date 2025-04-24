Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 354,219 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 172,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 116,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,854,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This trade represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,093.58. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

RLI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $78.07 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

