Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 354,219 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 172,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 116,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,854,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This trade represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,093.58. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RLI Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $78.07 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
RLI Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.00%.
RLI Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
