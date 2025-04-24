TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,328,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of TEGNA worth $188,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after buying an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 760,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 691,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.25. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

