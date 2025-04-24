Barclays Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

