Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $184,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 191,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 171,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Investure LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Investure LLC now owns 182,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,144,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Read Our Latest Report on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.