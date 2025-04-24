Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

SBUX stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flavin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

