Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $287.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of HLT opened at $215.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

