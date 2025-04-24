Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after buying an additional 3,599,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,461,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,877,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after buying an additional 2,172,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

