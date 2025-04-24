Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upgraded CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNX opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after acquiring an additional 411,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,647 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CNX Resources by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,069,000 after buying an additional 322,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.