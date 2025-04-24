Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.2 %

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Shares of BROS stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $573,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.