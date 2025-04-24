Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

MGY stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 636,049 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 184,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.