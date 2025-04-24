Commerce Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $220.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $198.62 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

