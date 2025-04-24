Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $347.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

