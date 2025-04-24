Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lazard were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lazard from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In related news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,940,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541 in the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

