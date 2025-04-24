Commerce Bank Sells 1,743 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.