Commerce Bank Sells 3,581 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

