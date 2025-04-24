Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

HealthEquity Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

