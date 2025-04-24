Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,582.36. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947 in the last three months. 15.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ategra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 344,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

