Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Christopher A. Caldwell Buys 1,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

