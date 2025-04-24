Wells Fargo & Company Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $940.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $775.00 to $675.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.67.

HubSpot Stock Up 4.6 %

HUBS stock opened at $566.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.52. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,297.92, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

