Wells Fargo & Company Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $220.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.96.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.63 and its 200 day moving average is $262.48. FedEx has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in FedEx by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in FedEx by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1,104.9% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 143,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

