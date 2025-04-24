Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $16.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.54% from the company’s previous close.

MAX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $557.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.11. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 69,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

