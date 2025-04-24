JMP Securities Lowers Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Price Target to $16.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

GHI stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $266.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

