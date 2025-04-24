Guggenheim Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $183.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $212.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

NYSE:AN opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.55. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 488,904 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after acquiring an additional 426,882 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,831,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

